Man charged with assaulting, raping woman who had been 'ignoring him for years'

A Hellam Township man allegedly threatened and raped a woman while enraged at her for “ignoring him for years,” according to police.

Matthew Falkenroth, 39, was jailed after a response to a theft complaint earlier this month led to an investigation.

A Hellam Township Police officer went to Falkenroth’s home in the 4700 block of Valley Acres Road on Sept. 2 after Falkenroth reported a theft.

There, the officer learned through dispatchers that Falkenroth allegedly talked about taking matters into his own hands, and that he threatened to attack the woman and show up at her job, according to details in a criminal complaint.

More:Coroner identifies woman found stabbed to death in Springettsbury Township home

More:Unusually deadly year: York County has had 23 homicides to date this year

More:Northern Regional Police seek 18-year-old in assault case

Police later talked to the woman, who told them of a harrowing situation she allegedly went through from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

More:Woman stabbed to death, man injured in Springettsbury Township home

More:Unusually deadly year: York County has had 23 homicides to date this year

More:Judge says man's second vehicular homicide trial can move forward

According to the complaint, Falkenroth threatened the woman with a gun and used it to control her, including once firing it inches from her face. He was also accused of warning her that if she tried to flee, she would “die with a bullet in between your eyes,” the complaint quotes.

Falkenroth allegedly told the woman he wanted to torture her for “ignoring him for years” by being with other men and that he had “nothing to live for,” the complaint says.

The woman told police Falkenroth beat and threatened her if she cried, and she feared for her life. She also alleged he raped her, according to the complaint.

Falkenroth was arrested at his home, police said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

He’s now jailed without bail, charged with felony counts of rape, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, as well as a misdemeanor count of unlawful restraint and an ungraded count of false imprisonment.

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for Sept. 22 in District Judge Robert Eckenrode’s court, according to court records.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.