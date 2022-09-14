NEWS

Child safety seat checkup slated in Spring Garden Township

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

A free children’s car safety seat checkup is being conducted by the Spring Garden Township Police Department from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the police station located at 340 Tri Hill Road. 

Safe Kids York County and Center for Traffic Safety will also be on hand for the event to mark Child Passenger Safety Week 2022. 

More:Woman stabbed to death, man injured in Springettsbury Township home

More:High school roundup: Central York boys' soccer tops Red Lion late

Nationally certified technicians will be on hand to help properly install your child’s car seat or booster seat.  

Holly Davis of Springettsbury Township fills out a form while her son Bryan, 2, waits in his car seat during the Safe Kids York County child seat safety check at the Kohl's parking lot in Springettsbury Township Thursday, July 12, 2018. Davis has three children. The Safe Kids Buckle Up team included representatives from the Center for Traffic Safety, WellSpan Health, Springettsbury Township Police, York Area United Fire and Rescue and Pennsylvania State Police. Car seat safety checks in your area can be found by calling Safe Kids York County at 888-232-SAFE (7233). Bill Kalina photo

Bring the car seat instructions for your visit and be prepared to install the car seat with guidance from the technician. 

For questions about car seats and/or information about other car seat checkup sites, contact Safe Kids York County at 888-232-SAFE (7233). 

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter. 

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism. 