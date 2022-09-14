Central York School District approves support staff contract

The Central York School Board passed a one-year contract for the district's support staff on Monday.

“We just wanted to get something done and something done quickly because they deserved it,” said board President Kyle King during a board planning meeting. “We needed to get something done for them.”

He said they the two sides agreed to a one-year term to get the contract settled quickly. King added the board looks forward to getting back to negotiating in a few months when they hammer out a new longer-term deal.

The board and support staff will begin contract negotiations again in early 2023.

The board voted to use General Healthcare Resources for one year. The organization is a personnel staffing and recruitment services agency that will temporarily fill nursing and other “hard-to-fill positions”

Board Vice President Jodi Grothe asked where the money would come from. District staff said that because these are open positions, the salary originally budgeted for those positions will be used to pay the temporary employees.

Superintendent Peter Aiken said the district last used this agency about three years ago.

Grothe expressed concern about the number of resignations from the district and wanted to hear an update on open positions.

Bobbi Billman, director of human resources, said the district is currently looking at 79 openings: two open teacher positions, six custodial, 25 cook cashiers, 32 special education positions and 14 other openings.

“Overall, we are decreasing in our numbers, slowly,” she said about the open positions.

Billman added the teacher openings are holding steady and she is confident the district will be able to fill the positions.

The number of other open positions — custodial, cook cashiers and special education openings — remains steady as people rotate in and out.

Vickie Guth, board treasurer, said she struggles to imagine how these areas, such as special education, can function properly with many openings.

Billman said that is partly why they have supplemental contracts to temporarily fill those holes until the district can find staff who will permanently fill the positions. She said it’s kind of like having a sub for those positions.

The next action meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building. The meeting can be watched online through the district's YouTube channel.

