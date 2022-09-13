Resurfacing work slated on Lewisberry Road in York County

A resurfacing project on Lewisberry Road in York County will begin Sept. 26, according to PennDOT.

The 4-plus mile resurfacing project on Route 114 or Lewisberry Road will also include drainage upgrades, new guiderail, signs and pavement marking on the road between Old Stage Road and Old York Road in Fairview Township, the state Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The contractor will start the project with the drainage work, which will be done during daylight hours. There will be short-term lane restrictions during this work with flaggers on duty.

Drainage upgrades are expected to be completed this year, if possible, and the remainder of the work will be completed next year.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor on this $2.2 million project, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 3, 2023.

Travelers are reminded to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

