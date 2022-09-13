York Community Resource Fair offers help for those in need
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
The York Community Resource Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 tothe rear of of 317 W. Market St. in York City
Among the services and resources scheduled to be on hand are:
- Rapid HIV Testing
- Sexually transmitted infection resources and risk reduction supplies
- Blood pressure screenings
- COVID-19 resources
- LGBTQIA+ resources
- WellSpan Community Resources
- Horizon/Advance Care Planning
- Substance use services
- Housing and shelter resources
- Medical and dental resources
- Insurance
- Narcan
- Giveaways and much more
The event will take place rain or shine.
The Resource Fair is sponsored by the York City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Rainbow Rose Center, Bell Socialization Services, WellSpan Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Friends and Neighbors or Pennsylvania, Inc., Family First Health, Women’s Care Center and the York City Bureau of Health.
