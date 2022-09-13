York Community Resource Fair offers help for those in need

The York Community Resource Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 tothe rear of of 317 W. Market St. in York City

Among the services and resources scheduled to be on hand are:

Rapid HIV Testing

Sexually transmitted infection resources and risk reduction supplies

Blood pressure screenings

COVID-19 resources

LGBTQIA+ resources

WellSpan Community Resources

Horizon/Advance Care Planning

Substance use services

Housing and shelter resources

Medical and dental resources

Insurance

Narcan

Giveaways and much more

The event will take place rain or shine.

The Resource Fair is sponsored by the York City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Rainbow Rose Center, Bell Socialization Services, WellSpan Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Friends and Neighbors or Pennsylvania, Inc., Family First Health, Women’s Care Center and the York City Bureau of Health.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.