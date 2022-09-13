Northern Regional Police seek 18-year-old in assault case

Northern York County Regional Police have a felony arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a recent assault.

Adam Lee Harvey faces charges of strangulation, harassment, public drunkenness and the purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt brewed beverages, according Northern York County Regional Police.

Harvey is wanted in connection with an assault that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 1100 block of Pine Court in Jackson Township.

More:Coroner IDs York City man who died Monday after Sunday shooting

More:Harrisburg man arrested in York County on gun charges

More:More women registering to vote in Pa. since Roe reversal, changing political dynamic

Police allege Harvey struck and choked a 17-year-old girl. The girl did not seek medical attention after the incident, police said in the statement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harvey is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.