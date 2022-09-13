Harrisburg man arrested in York County on gun charges

An investigation into another matter led West Manchester Township Police to arrest a 21-year-old man on felony firearms charges last week.

Jaire Amari Cotton of Harrisburg was arraigned Sept. 8 on one count of firearms not to be carried without a license. a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of firearm with the manufacturer’s number altered.

Cotton posted bail, which was set at $50,000.

More:Man arrested in connection with stabbing deaths of woman, child; victims' names released

More:Three arrested for North Codorus Township armed robbery

More:Man arrested in connection with Monday shooting in York City: Police

Cotton was among three people being sought by Northern York County Regional Police for making fraudulent gift card purchases at Rutter's stores, according to court documents.

Police were told the three were using a stolen debit card to purchase Visa gift cards and were cashing those gifts before the business could cancel them, according to court documents.

They were apprehended by West Manchester Township Police at the Rutter's store in the 4400 block of West Market Street. A pat down search of Cotton, according to court documents, discovered a loaded handgun that was registered to someone else.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 22.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.