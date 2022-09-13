Coroner IDs York City man who died Monday after Sunday shooting

A 26-year-old York City man who was shot on Sunday and died Monday from his wounds has been identified.

Lykeem Bethune was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Monday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a report from the York County Coroner's Office.

Bethune was shot around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue. Bethune was transported to the hospital after the shooting.

Deputy coroner Michele Kirchner responded to the hospital Monday and certified the death.

An autopsy of Bethune's body is scheduled for later this week, according to the coroner's office.

It was the 23rd homicide to occur in York County this year and the 16th to occur in York City, the coroner's office said.

York City Police, who are investigating the incident, responded to the scene of the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers found Bethune, who had sustained a gunshot wound, and had him transported to York Hospital.

Originally, it was reported that Bethune had died from his wounds on Sunday, but it was later revealed that he had not but was in critical condition.

York City Police detectives are looking for information in the case. If you have information, you can submit a tip anonymously through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also email detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.