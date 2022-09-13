Cooler, drier weather ahead for York County
Cooler and drier weather is ahead for York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Clouds are expected to clear Tuesday, which is expected to have a high of 77 during the day with a low around of 55 at night.
Winds will blow out of the northwest Wednesday between 3 to 8 mph. The high temperature is expected to be 79 and nighttime low should be 58.
Here’s what’s in store weather-wise the rest of the week for York County, according to the National Weather Service:
Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 75 and a north wind blowing 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday night: It will be clear, with a low around 52.
Friday: It will be Sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday night: It will be clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 86.
