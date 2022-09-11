York County's Delma Rivera places in top 12 in national Ms. Senior America pageant

Pennsylvania finished strong in the national Ms. Senior America pageant.

Delma Rivera, of Springfield Township, placed in the top 12 finalists at the national competition in Hershey.

Rivera also won the community service award, she announced on Facebook.

"The Ms. Senior America pageant has been an incredible experience in my life," Rivera said. "It was my honor to represent Pennsylvania, as our state hosted the national pageant."

The Ms. Senior America Pageant competition took place from Wednesday through Friday at Hershey Lodge and Convention Center. Kentucky's Debbie Robbins won the title of Ms. Senior America.

The competition included four judging categories: a private interview, a philosophy of life speech, talent performance and an evening gown competition meant to showcase grace and poise.

For the talent portion, Rivera said it was important for her to tap into her heritage and perform the bomba, a traditional Puerto Rican dance with origins rooted in the island's history of African slavery.

As the state winner, Rivera will continue carrying out responsibilities until June 2023 — including visits to nursing homes and speaking on the philosophy and message of Ms. Senior National Pageant.

“The pageant is celebrating the age of excellence of women 60 and up. Often you think of older women as ‘has-beens’ and not contributing much,” Rivera said last month. “But we really are still quite vibrant — we have a lot to contribute to our communities.”

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.