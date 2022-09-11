Man critically wounded in York City shooting: Police

Staff report

A 26-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon, York City Police said.

Police released a statement at 6 p.m. saying the man had died from his wounds, but corrected that statement at 7 p.m., saying he was in critical condition and being treated at a local hospital.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday on East Jackson Street, near South Court Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department. Tips can always be anonymous.

Anyone with information can submit a tip through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com; email abaez@yorkcity.org; or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

