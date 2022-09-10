Rain could dampen plans Sunday, Monday in York County

Rain is in the forecast for the next couple of days in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a Saturday with a high of 78 degrees and increasing clouds, a 20% chance of rain creeps into the forecast Saturday night, when the low temperature is expected to be 65 degrees.

The chance of rain rises considerably Sunday, with a 90% chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm after 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts of half an inch to three quarters of inch is possible Sunday, which should see a high temperature of 72.

The chance of rain remains high Sunday night, when the low temperature is expected to be 67 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible.

Monday has an 80% chance of rain, with a high of 79 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected.

Here is the National Weather Service’s outlook for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: There’s a 30% chance of showers after 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 79.

