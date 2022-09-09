York City man suspected in bank robbery turns self in: police

A York City man sought in a Sept. 2 bank robbery in Dallastown turned himself in to authorities Thursday, police said.

Ian Jerrell Jefferson, 33, of York City, turned himself in to York County Regional Police in connection with the robbery of the White Rose Credit Union in Dallastown. According to a police statement, the robbery occurred around 2 p.m., with approximately $6,000 being taken.

After an investigation by York County Regional Police detectives, Jefferson was identified as a suspect in the case and charges were filed, a police statement said.

Jefferson was arraigned on charges Thursday in the court of Magisterial District Judge Scott E. Laird, according to court documents.

He faces multiple felony counts of robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, in addition to a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Oct. 5.

