Virginia country club’s 9/11 themed seafood menu triggers apology

Brian Niemietz

New York Daily News (TNS)

Never forget... hot crab dip?

A Virginia country club has apologized for its ill-advised Sept. 11-themed seafood menu, which boasts a “Never Forget Sampler” plate that includes a Flight 93 Redirect Crab Dip that can be washed down with a key lime rum cream “Remember-tini” cocktail.

The ill-advised menu was posted to Twitter by a Virginia-based news producer who called the promotional offering “appalling.”

More:Four injured, including two children, in West Manchester Township wreck

More:Dump truck driver cited after striking Queen Street bridge in August

More:Amid campaign, Mastriano's disputed dissertation made public

The country club is located in Stafford, which is less than an hour’s drive from the Pentagon, where one of the four hijacked planes used in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks against the U.S. was crash-landed.

Also on The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour’s “Patriot Day 22″ menu is a chocolate silk Pentagon Pie and a 2977 chowder, which matches the number of people killed on Sept. 11. That dish includes bacon.

A club representative posted an apology online claiming the promotion was meant “to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago” and to “honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day.”

The club said it would develop a new theme by Friday. Its dining room is open to the public for Sunday’s grim anniversary.

Poorly realized 9/11 tributes are nothing new.

In 2013, a photo from an independently operated Marriott hotel showed a sign offering complimentary mini muffins and coffee between 8:45 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., which is the time frame in which the attacks of Sept. 11 occurred. That same year, AT&T issued an apology after posting an online ad titled “Never Forget” which showed the World Trade Center on its new cell phone screen.

Also in 2013, Donald Trump tweeted, “I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the hater and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” That tweet was removed from Twitter, where the former president no longer has an active account.

In honoring of the upcoming anniversary, The 9/11 Memorial & Museum in lower Manhattan is asking supporters to take a photo of the sky wherever they may be, then post it to Instagram and tag @911memorial. Mourners will also gather where the World Trade Center twin towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001.