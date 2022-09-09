Patchy fog, rain part York County's forecast

Yorkers can expect patchy fog to start the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a sunny Friday with a high of 80, fog will float in after 4 a.m. early Saturday morning and will linger through 10 a.m. Saturday's high is expected to be 81 degrees and the overnight low is expected to be 63.

There's a 20% chance of rain Saturday night .

The chance of rain chances increase Sunday morning, with a 40% chance of precipitation after 9 a.m. New rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch. The high temperature for Sunday will be 77 and the overnight low is expected to be 67.

The chance of rain increases Sunday night, with new rainfall amounting to between a tenth and a quarter inch.

Here’s what the National Weather Service says the work week will look like:

Monday: Showers are likely, mainly after 3 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Monday night: Showers are likely, mainly before 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Showers are likely, mainly after 3 p.m. with a 60% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday night: Showers are likely, mainly before 9 p.m., with a 60% chance of precipitation. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.

