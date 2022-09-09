Northeastern High School students return to school amid construction

Students returned to Northeastern High School for in-person classes Tuesday as construction continues on a $29 million renovation project.

School started Aug. 25 but students attended online while the crews got the building safe enough for school.

"The first day back, people were very excited to see the new construction on the school," said student William Brown, at the district's most recent school board meeting.

Brown said he's heard many positive reviews from students about the connector between buildings, classroom layouts and the bathrooms.

Superintendent Stacey Sidle said at the meeting that the district staff is trying to be transparent about the situation. The district's main concerns were making sure the campus was safe enough for them to be there and if there was a space for them to learn, she added.

“Yes, we’re going have kids on the sixth,” she said. “Construction’s not done. There’s work to do."

Sidle said construction should finish around the end of October or November. Once completed, the district will have a grand opening for the community to attend.

“Stay tuned,” she said.

Board President Mike Redding noted that construction has faced delays due to supply chain issues, particularly major utilities for the cafeteria being placed on back-order. Similarly, board member Tyler Kramlick noted the 15-month backorder on lockers, which are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Construction officials also noted the original budget, approved by the previous board, was $39 million for the work. They are currently coming in at $29 million, saving the school a little over $6 million.

The board also announced they will interview candidates at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 to fill recently resigned member BJ Volkert’s seat. Candidates may find information about the process here.

Applications are due, either by mail, fax or hand delivered, by 4 p.m. Sept. 16 to the board secretary.

