Homecoming season is upon us: Here's the game, dance schedule

High school football season has officially begun with the first homecoming game Friday at York Suburban High School with the dance on Saturday.

Some districts are still trying to nail down details such as celebration times and pricing for some of the celebrations. This list includes the games and dances that are currently planned.

Here are the games and celebrations across York County:

York Suburban School District's homecoming game is 7 p.m. Sept. 9 against York Catholic High School and dance is 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 at the high school stadium.

West York Area School District's homecoming game is 7 p.m. Sept. 23 against Kennard-Dale High School and dance is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 at the high school.

More:Northeastern looks to fill another open school board seat

More:Despite misinformation, many York County children are getting vaccines

More:York Suburban School Board fills empty seat; new member hopes to boost diversity

Dallastown Area School District's homecoming game is 7 p.m. Sept. 23 against Northeastern York High School and dance is 7-10 p.m. Sept. 24 in the high school.

Hanover Public School District's homecoming game is 7 p.m. Sept. 23 against Fairfield Area High School and dance is 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 in the high school.

Northern York County School District's homecoming the game is 7 p.m. Sept. 30 is Greencastle-Antrim Senior High School and the dance is Oct. 1.

Southern York School District's homecoming game is Sept. 30 and dance is Oct. 1.

Spring Grove Area School District's homecoming parade and bonfire is Oct. 6 and game is 7 p.m. Oct. 7 against Red Lion High School.

York City School District's homecoming dance and game is Oct. 8. They are playing against Dallastown Area Middle and High School.

Dover Area School District's homecoming game is Oct. 7 against Eastern York High School and dance is 7-10 p.m. Oct. 8 at the high school. Cost to be determined.

South Western School District's homecoming game is 7 p.m. Oct. 7 against West York High School and dance is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 at the high school.

Northeastern York School District's homecoming game is at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 against Susquehannock High School and dance is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9.

More:York City's historic post office could finally see new life

More:A medical mystery: York County woman's headaches lead to brain surgery

More:Court date delayed for ex-York City officer charged in molestation case

South Eastern School District's homecoming game is Oct. 14 and the dance is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 15.

Central York School District's homecoming game is 7 p.m. Oct. 14 against Red Lion High School and thedance is 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15. A community homecoming parade is set for 5:45 p.m. Oct. 13 at the high school.

West Shore School District's Red Land High School's dance is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 8; Cedar Cliffs High School's dance is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 15.

Red Lion Area School District's homecoming game is Oct. 21 against Northeastern High School and the dance is Oct. 22.

Eastern York School District's homecoming game is 7 p.m. Oct. 28 against New Oxford High School and dance is Oct. 29.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.