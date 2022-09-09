Four injured, including two children, in West Manchester Township wreck

West Manchester Township Police are investigating a wreck that left four people injured, some of them seriously.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hanover Road, according to a statement from township police.

A green Toyota Corolla driven by a 47-year-old Hanover-area woman was traveling west on Hanover Road when it crossed the center line, colliding with an eastbound orange Jeep Wrangler driven by a 28-year-old Spring Grove-area woman, police said.

Two girls, ages 9 and 11, who were passengers in the Toyota, were injured, as were the two drivers, according to police. All were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Several of the injuries sustained were described as serious by the police.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated the accident.

