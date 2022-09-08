York County Regional Police to patrol schools during school year

During the school year, you may see York County Regional Police officers at schools in their jurisdiction more often.

Officers have been directed to patrol schools in their area when classes are in session, according to the department. The directive was implemented to help keep students safe during the school day and to deter anyone who man be thinking of coming to schools to commit crime or harm students and staff, the statement said.

Officers will be stationed on school property as they file paperwork, perform foot patrols and simply whenever they're not responding to calls or conducting investigations. Parents should not be alarmed if they see a vehicle parked at a local school, the department said.

Schools under the jurisdiction of the York County Regional Police include:

RED LION SCHOOL DISTRICT: Red Lion Senior High School – 200 Horace Mann Avenue; Red Lion Area Junior High School – 200 Country Club Road; Larry J. Macaluso Elementary School – 1195 Windsor Road; Locust Grove Elementary School – 3620 E. Prospect Road; Pleasant View Elementary School – 700 Delta Road.

DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT: Dallastown Area High School – 700 New School Lane; Dallastown Area Middle School –700 New School Lane; Dallastown Area Intermediate School – 94 Beck Road; Dallastown Elementary School – 105 S. Charles Street; Leaders Heights Elementary School – 49 Indian Rock Dam Road; Ore Valley Elementary School; York Township Elementary School – 2500 South Queen Street.

NORTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northeastern High School – 300 High Street; Northeastern Middle School – 4855 Board Road; Shallow Brook Intermediate – 213 South Hartman Street; Spring Forge Intermediate – 100 South Hartman Street; Mount Wolf Elementary School – 590 Maple Street; C.R. Orendorf Elementary School – 101 South Hartman Street; York County School of Technology – 2179 South Queen Street.

