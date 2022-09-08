York County clerk launches penalty forgiveness program

York County's clerk of courts plans to give certain offenders who are behind in payments a chance to resolve the issue without further penalty.

The clerk's Fresh Start Program will give those with cost contempt bench warrants, suspended driver’s licenses and past due court payments a less burdensome path toward resolving those outstanding debts.

More:Court date delayed for ex-York City officer charged in molestation case

More:Wife bypasses trial, enters plea in husband's disappearance, apparent death

More:Man who allegedly stabbed pregnant woman to death headed for trial

Those seeking to resolve those issues will go to the First Presbyterian Church in York City from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 30 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1. The First Presbyterian Church is located at 225 E. Market St.

Those with cost contempt bench warrants can have those vacated for $100. A $200 payment towards a balance will remove a hold that office has on the individual's driver’s license. A $100 payment towards a balance will reset the person's payment plan with the clerk’s office. Any outstanding debts that are paid in full may be eligible for a 20% discount on the total amount owed, according to the clerk's office.

The clerk's office, however, is not able to resolve any matters involving any magisterial district court offices.

To see if you qualify for the program, you can contact the Clerk of Courts Office through Facebook Messenger at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080963019592 or e-mail Costsandfines@yorkcountypa.gov.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.