Dump truck driver cited after striking Queen Street bridge in August

The truck drivers involved in two crashes that damaged the Queen Street overpass on Interstate 83 both pleaded guilty to charges in the incidents, according to court records, although the status of PennDOT's efforts to recoup damages remains unclear.

In February, a truck driver collided with the bridge due to what a state Department of Transportation spokesperson described as an oversized load. Then, on Aug. 24, a dump truck struck the bridge again while its bed was raised at a 45-degree angle, according to police reports.

Work to repair the February damage was scheduled to begin just two days before before the second strike.

The cost to repair the damage caused by both crashes is now estimated at between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Police said the bed on the International 7600 dump truck Frederick Shilke, 52, of York City, was driving Aug. 24 was raised when it struck the underside of the Queen Street overpass that runs above I-83.

Shilke on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the court of Magisterial District Court Judge Laura Manifold to disregarding a traffic lane. He previously had been charged with careless driving, but that charge was dropped, according to court documents.

PennDOT and police officials have not disclosed the company Shilke was driving for and it's not clear if he was driving for a company. The York Dispatch has filed Right-to-Know requests for that information.

According to the police report, the bed of Shilke’s dump truck was raised at a 45-degree angle when it struck the underside of the bridge. Two other vehicles were damaged in the incident as debris from the bridge smashed the windshield of a 2014 BMW X1 and damaged the front end of a Mazda CX3.

Shilke was injured in the accident and transported to WellSpan York Hospital with minor injuries. The other drivers were unhurt. Shilke could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

The Aug. 24 incident marked the second time in six months the Queen Street overpass was struck. On Feb. 24, 2022, a truck carrying an oversized load struck the bridge, PennDOT Spokesperson Alexis Campbell said.

That truck was owned by Lavish Transport LTD, of Canada, and driven by Gurinder Singh, a Canadian resident. Singh pleaded guilty to nine counts and violations related to the crash, according to court records. They included operating a truck that exceeded the height allowance.

“For both bridge strikes, PennDOT intends to pursue reimbursement for the damages from the responsible parties,” Campbell said, in a written statement.

Before the second strike of the bridge, PennDOT was looking at $600,000 to repair the damage from the February accident. With the damage from the second strike, those estimates are now between $1 million and $1.5 million.

“We have not yet received a police accident report, so we don’t have any information that we can share at this point as to the trucking company or any other details,” Campbell said. “In coming days or weeks, we will learn more and we plan to pursue monies owed PennDOT which are attributable to this second strike.”

Lavish Transport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

