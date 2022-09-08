Document shredding event planned in Spring Garden Township

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans will host a document shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Spring Garden Township municipal building.

Those needing to shred old sensitive documents, folders and correspondence can do so at the municipal building, which is located at 340 Tri Hill Rd.

Hill-Evans, D-York City, and members of her staff will be on hand to provide information on state programs and services available.

Other state agencies will also have representatives on hand to provide resources and answer questions.

For more information about the event, contact Hill-Evans' district office at 717-848-9595.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

