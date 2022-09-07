A damp Wednesday will turn into cooler, fall-like days ahead

Showers are likely to continue in York County this afternoon, ushering in cooler, fall-like weather, according the National Weather Service.

The weather service measured nearly 2 ½ inches of rain at the York Airport since Sept. 4.

On Wednesday, Rain is likely between 1 and 5 p.m. the weather service said with a 70% chance for that to occur Wednesday. New rainfall amounts of up to a tenth of an inch are possible with a high temperature of 70 degrees.

Chances for precipitation go down to 30% by Wednesday night with a low of around 62. A northeast breeze of 3 to 6 mph is expected. Another tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

A wet Wednesday will turn into a cooler Thursday with a high of 78 and northerly wind blowing between 5 and 7 mph. The low Thursday night will be near 59 degrees.

Here’s the weather outlook from the National Weather Service for the rest of the week:

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers is expected after 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: There will be a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

