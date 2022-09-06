Northeastern looks to fill another open school board seat

Northeastern York School District is searching for another school board member after the second resignation in less than three months.

The district's school board announced the resignation of BJ Volkert on Tuesday. It is unclear why Volkert is resigning and he did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Volkert's resignation came shortly after the board elected Debra Riek to replace former board member Jamie Lagana, who resigned on June 6 — similarly without explanation or public comment.

Riek, the last board-elected member, was selected during a special meeting on June 29 and attended her first meeting on Aug. 15.

The last time there was a vacancy on the board, the opening was posted to the district at https://www.nesd.k12.pa.us/ and residents were invited to apply with their resumes. After an interview session with the board, the members voted on a candidate to fill the vacancy.

