Man stabbed woman at Walmart so he could go back to jail: Police

Jerod Coty wanted to go back to jail, according to police. And to get there, he allegedly decided to stab a person at random while waiting in line at a supermarket.

He succeeded.

Now, the 30-year-old Coty is at York County Prison facing multiple charges. And a woman is enduring multiple injuries after she was attacked at a local Walmart over the weekend.

Witnesses told Springettsbury Township Police they saw Coty, of no fixed address, stab the woman in the back three times with a silver folding knife at the store, 2801 E. Market St., around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to details in a criminal complaint.

When police responded, they found Coty on the ground with his hands already on his head, the complaint shows.

The knife was also found near the scene.

Police said the woman needed “numerous” staples as she received medical treatment for her injuries.

When interviewed by investigators, Coty allegedly said he wanted to go back to jail following a recent release, and he decided to stab a victim at random in order to get arrested, the complaint shows.

He allegedly picked the woman because she was in front of him in line.

Court records show Coty was arrested and jailed at York County Prison on Aug. 31 in a case charging him with a summary trespassing offense. He apparently pleaded guilty in district court and was released two days later on Friday.

The attack at Walmart came the day after his release.

Coty is now charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.

He’s currently held at YCP again, though without bail now, court records show.

A preliminary hearing in this case is scheduled for Sept. 16.

