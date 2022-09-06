Flood watch issued for York County amid excessive rainfall

STAFF REPORT

The steady rain that began to fall Labor Day resulted in a flood watch being issued for York County through at least noon Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, much of central Pennsylvania — and, indeed, most of the state's eastern half — is under the watch.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, forecasters warned. Motorists should avoid standing water on roadways.

Intermittent showers are expected all day Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday evening.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast:

Today: Rain before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm. High near 79. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.