Planning a Labor Day picnic? About that ...

After a calm weekend, Yorkers could see rain on Labor Day before heading back to work on Tuesday, says the National Weather Service in State College.

After a Saturday with a high of 85 and a low of 67 with southerly winds, Sunday looks good as well with partly sunny skies with a high of 85 and a low of 68. Southerly winds will blow and the chance of rain will be low at 20%.

Labor Day will have a 60% chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, after 2 p.m. with a high temperature of 77. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Rain chances go up to 80% Monday night with a low temperature of 65. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Here is what the National Weather Service is forecasting for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Some showers and thunderstorms are likely. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 76, with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday Night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

