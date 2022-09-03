Glatfelter Memorial Library celebrating 30 years at same location

After being at the same for location for 30 years, the Glatfelter Memorial Library is having a celebration Saturday, Sept. 24, to mark the occasion.

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library located at 101 Glenview Road in Spring Grove

Hosted by the Friends of the Glatfelter Memorial Library, the event will feature outdoor carnival games, a bounce house, DJ Tim, Library Tales for Tails, York County Regional Police with Jessie and Tango, story time, face painting and the Friendship Fire Truck.

Several food trucks will also be on hand for those interested in purchasing food or beverages, Friends of the Glatfelter Memorial Library President Alissa Barshinger said in a statement.

“Glatfelter Memorial Library has received enthusiastic support from the Spring Grove community for decades,” stated York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert. “It is fitting that the upcoming 30th Anniversary Celebration is almost 30 years to the day from when everyone gathered for a dedication ceremony on the same grounds.”

The facility was known as the Spring Grove Free Public Library when it opened in May 1992. On Sept. 23 of that year, it was renamed the Glatfelter Memorial Library during a ceremony.

The library was initially organized by a group of interested citizens in 1937 in a small room adjacent to the auditorium building of what eventually became the Spring Grove Area Intermediate School.

“Several locations and 85 years later, the library continues to actively serve the Spring Grove community today,” stated Lambert.

Individuals with questions about the 30th anniversary event are encouraged to call the library at 717-225-3220.

To learn more about York County Libraries’ programs, services, and resources, go to www.yorklibraries.org.

