Sidewalks aren't for parking, Penn Twp. police warn

Parking on a sidewalk in Penn Township will get you a ticket, according to the township’s police department.

The department issued a statement saying township officers will be aggressively enforcing a statute that states it is illegal to park a vehicle on a sidewalk.

Those in violation of the law will receive a $15 parking ticket. If the parking ticket is not paid, another citation will be filed through the magistrate’s office, and it will cost you $100.

