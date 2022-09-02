Coroner's office seeks next-of-kin for Manchester Township man

The York County Coroner's Office is seeking the next-of-kin for a Manchester Township man who died this week at his residence.

Most of Pedro Vega-Rodriguez's family is believed to be deceased, the coroner's office reported, but is seeking any relatives.

If you know or think you know any of Vega-Rodriguez's next-of-kin, contact the York County Coroner's Office at 717-840-7617.

