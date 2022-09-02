Construction start on new Route 462 bridge delayed

PennDOT has delayed a planned closure of the Route 462 bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships in York County.

The Market Street bridge was originally scheduled to close at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 22, for the start of a construction project to replace it. But that has been delayed until midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27.

In a statement, PennDOT said that a crane needed for the construction project will be unavailable, so it will not be able to start on Sept. 22.

With the delay, the bridge is now expected to be closed until early November, PennDOT stated.

While the bridge is being demolished, an approximately one-and-a-half-month detour will be in place as the new bridge is constructed on an accelerated schedule.

A detour will be in place using North Sherman Street, Route 30, and North Hills Road.

The bridge replacement project will consist of replacement of the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades and other miscellaneous construction.

Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, Pa., is the prime contractor on this $6.4 million project. Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

