Will the weather cooperate for your Labor Day weekend plans?

Rain is possible after a good start to the Labor Day weekend in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A sunny Thursday with a high of 85 and a northwest wind blowing will lead into an evening with a low of 58.

The weekend will begin with a sunny and clear Friday with a high of 84 and a low of 64.

The sunny weather continues into Saturday with a high of 86, but rain is in the forecast Saturday night, with a 20% chance between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. The overnight low is expected to be 67 degrees.

The chance of rain goes up Sunday afternoon after 3 p.m. There’s a 40% chance of rain Sunday afternoon, with a high temperature of 87.

Rain is possible Sunday night, which is expected to have a low temperature of 66, into the early morning on Labor Day.

Labor Day will stay mostly sunny with a high of 84 degrees until the afternoon, when there’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The chance of rain continues into Monday night.

Here’s the outlook for the first couple of days of the work week next week:

Tuesday: There’s a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: There’s a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: There’s a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

