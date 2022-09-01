Queen Street bridge repairs now exceed $1M after second truck collision

The Queen Street bridge’s run-ins with large trucks is running up a larger construction bill as PennDOT works to repair the damage.

PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said that the total cost to fix the battered bridge is now estimated between $1 million and $1.5 million following its second encounter — this time with a dump truck — in six months.

Permanent repairs to the bridge were originally estimated at $600,000 after a truck collided with the bridge over Interstate 83 this February.

Schreffler said the new figures include the cost to temporarily fix the damage caused by the dump truck that closed I-83 and rerouted traffic for a day.

Preliminary work to fix the February damage began a few days before the new damage occurred. PennDOT had aimed to get the permanent repairs done by the end of the year, Schreffler said that schedule will likely change.

“The start date is yet to be determined. We currently are in the process of planning repairs,” she said.

The identity of the company that owns the dump truck has not been revealed, nor have the circumstances as to how the dump truck’s bed became raised and hit the bridge. The York Dispatch made a Right-to-Know request to find out those details.

Whoever is responsible will likely have to pay for the damage.

Schreffler said PennDOT will be looking to recover the additional costs for the repairs. PennDOT is in litigation with the trucking company that caused damage to the bridge in February. PennDOT has also not disclosed the identity of that trucking company, which The York Dispatch is also seeking via a Right-to-Know request.

“The Department always attempts to recoup damages from responsible parties through appropriate legal avenues when department structures are impacted,” Schreffler said.

J.D. Eckman Inc., which did work to stabilize the bridge after the dump truck hit it, is also contracted to complete the repairs from the February incident. That original project included needing to replace several damaged beams and straighten several others, repaint parts of the bridge and replace several portions of the Queen Street bridge deck above the damage.

It is unclear what else will need to be done to permanently fix the bridge after the latest collision.

