Man charged with attempted homicide in M&M Lounge shootout

A York City man has been charged after he allegedly ambushed three men and shot one of them outside a local bar last year. The incident led to a shootout on the streets, which injured another man.

Kenneth Ray, 39, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm in a case filed Tuesday.

Police said Ray shot and injured James Naylor when Naylor left the M&M Lounge, 530 Maryland Ave., with two other people, one of them identified as Eric Gibbs, in the early morning of Sept. 29, 2021.

Ray allegedly ran from the scene. Gibbs and another man then opened fire on a car parked nearby and injured a man inside, Tyrone Lozano, while he was trying to get a submachine gun, according to police in two separate criminal complaints.

Lozano allegedly returned fire with his gun but shot nobody, police said.

Both Gibbs and Lozano were charged earlier this year for their roles in the case.

Ray showed up at the bar around midnight that night, according to police. Naylor and Gibbs followed him in a few minutes later.

Within 15 minutes, police said Ray and Naylor got into an argument, and Ray then left with a witness. He tried to turn around and go back in, but bystanders forced him away from the door, and he apparently took a walk around the block.

Lozano then arrived and went into the lounge briefly around the same time Ray got back and stood at a corner outside the building. The bar's bouncer came out and talked to Ray briefly before going back in, police said in the complaints.

Around 12:30 a.m., Lozano left and went to his car. Naylor, Gibbs and another suspect followed him out the door a couple of minutes later.

As Naylor reached the bottom of the bar’s steps, police alleged Ray lifted a gun and fired it three times, shooting Naylor in the leg. Ray then allegedly took off running down Manchester Street, according to the complaint against him.

Gibbs and the other man reacted by checking on Naylor before walking to the corner outside the bar. Police alleged they pulled handguns and shot at Lozano’s car.

Gibbs also allegedly fired six times down Manchester Street in the direction Ray ran, according to the complaint against him.

Lozano was in his car when the shooting started, apparently while he was assembling an FN P90 Belgian submachine gun in the back seat.

He was shot in the nose and forearm, police said.

Gibbs and the other man then allegedly fled in their car. As they passed Lozano’s car, police said he fired the submachine gun and apparently missed with each shot.

Police said when they found Gibbs’ car later, it had no bullet damage.

Lozano allegedly ran as officers responded to the shootings at the bar. He was tracked to an address along Pennsylvania Avenue, where police found him injured. Investigators also found his gun at that site, the court documents show.

Naylor, meanwhile, was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injured leg.

Investigators collected 40 shell casings from the scene near the bar. Of them, 22 were from 9mm handguns, while the other 18 allegedly came from Lozano’s gun, the complaint shows.

Gibbs and Lozano were charged in separate cases in February.

The case against Ray was filed Tuesday. He has not yet been arraigned, according to court documents.

Gibbs, 29, of York City, faces felony counts of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm along with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and firing missiles into an occupied vehicle and onto roadways.

He was arrested in the early morning of Aug. 26 after police alleged he ran from a stop in the area of West Philadelphia Street and North Belvedere Avenue.

Charges of fleeing police, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, public drunkenness and consumption of liquor in public places were filed against Gibbs in that incident.

A preliminary hearing in both of Gibbs’ cases is scheduled for Sept. 9 in District Judge James Morgan’s court.

Lozano, 36, of York, is charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. He’s scheduled to appear in the York County Court of Common Pleas for a plea hearing Sept. 22, court records show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.