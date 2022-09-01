Gifford Pinchot park authorities seek theft suspect

Authorities at Gifford Pinchot State Park are looking for a woman who is wanted in connection with the burglarizing a vehicle there and then allegedly running up a $16,000 charge on a stolen credit card.

The Department of Conservation of Natural Resources at Pinchot State Park are investigating a theft from a vehicle that occurred between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 4.

Park officials say suspect allegedly used the credit card to make five separate purchases at three locations in Lancaster that totaled over $16,000. The card was stolen from the victim's locked vehicle while it was parked in the Conewago Day Use Area at the state park.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked contact Officer Dale, DCNR, at (717) 857-5868 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.

