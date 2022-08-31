York City trash collection schedule to change during Labor Day week

Curbside collections in York City of trash, recycling and yard waste will be delayed one day all week next week because of the Labor Day holiday Sept. 5.

For the holiday week only according to a statement from the City of York, Monday collections will occur on Tuesday while Tuesday collections will take place on Wednesday. Thursday collections will take place on Friday and Friday collections will take place on Saturday.

For specific questions about the collection schedule, contact the Public Works Department at 717-849-2245.

Additionally, York City offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day.

