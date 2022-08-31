Woman ran up $900,000+ in purchases with company credit cards: Police

A York Township woman allegedly racked up more than $900,000 in credit card charges through her employer.

Investigators allege Phuong Nguyen-Davis, 55, used Advanced Fluid Systems Inc.’s account to pay off $915,045 in unauthorized transactions with 19 credit cards over the past five years.

Listed purchases include flights to Florida, California and St. Thomas Island, a train trip to New York, car leases, appliances, groceries, medical appointments and Nguyen-Davis’ electric bills, along with transactions to a company, “D&G Serviced,” she apparently set up, according to Hellam Township Police.

About half of the unauthorized transactions, $478,357, were allegedly funneled to D&G Serviced, according to the criminal complaint.

Nguyen-Davis was charged Friday with one felony count of theft and 19 felony fraud counts of unauthorized access of a device issued to someone else.

“I’m as disgusted with myself more than you could ever be with me,” Nguyen-Davis allegedly stated in a text to an AFS employee, the complaint shows.

The investigation began in June, when AFS executives reported the ongoing theft to police. They pointed to Nguyen-Davis, who was hired in 2017 for accounts payable/human resources for the Hellam Township company, which manufactures custom hydraulic power units and advanced motor controls, according to https://advancedfluidsystems.com/.

According to the complaint, the company received a bank invoice to verify purchases on a credit card. Executives dug into the charges and found multiple cards had been opened, several unauthorized charges were made, and payments went to D&G Serviced.

Executives alleged that as they made the complaint, a new Capital One corporate card arrived at the company in another name Nguyen-Davis used, Fawn Davis, with AFS’s address.

They believed she ran one credit card’s transactions through the Square card reader app, allegedly to D&G, and then paid the card off with AFS money when billed, the complaint shows.

Through a warrant, an investigator learned the Square account was created in May 2019 under the name of a man believed to be Nguyen-Davis’ husband. That account had at least two bank accounts attached to it and received funds from the AFS credit cards, police said.

Transactions through one bank also showed flights taken in 2018, 2019 and 2020, an Amtrak ride in 2019, and charges at various local businesses, auto dealers, mobile phone companies, medical providers, and hotels and resorts.

Further investigation within the company revealed two credit cards were allegedly used to pay Nguyen-Davis’ electric bills at a home along Kimes Road in York Township since 2019. One of the cards was in the AFS president’s name, the complaint says.

Vehicles leased under the husband’s name from a local company were linked to company credit cards dating back to April 2017, a few months after Nguyen-Davis started at AFS, police said.

Company executives also learned unauthorized credit cards were used up to about the end of May, as well as the alleged purchase of a washer and dryer using a Lowe’s card.

During the investigation, police reached out to Nguyen-Davis on the phone, and she allegedly said she would talk with an attorney present since the situation isn’t “black and white,” the complaint shows.

One witness spoke to police about a recent conversation they had with Nguyen-Davis. When asked why she used company credit cards to pay her bills, she allegedly stated, “It was like an addiction,” the complaint says.

In the text to another employee, police quoted her as writing: “I owe … more than just an apology because that means nothing at this point. I wish I can tell you my story (my real story) but it also doesn’t matter at this point.”

A message left with Nguyen-Davis was not returned to The York Dispatch on Tuesday evening.

Of the unauthorized credit card purchases, the complaint lists the use of four PNC Bank cards, five American Express cards, one Lowe’s card, two Capital One cards, two Bank of America cards and five separate Home Depot user accounts.

As of Tuesday, court documents indicate Nguyen-Davis hadn’t yet been arrested or arraigned in the case since the charges were filed Friday.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.