Three arrested for North Codorus Township armed robbery

Three people were arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy in the robbery of the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township.

Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 29, and John Taylor-Williams, 22, both from Spring Grove, and Ciera Reisinger, 21, of Glen Rock, were arrested following an armed robbery on Aug. 27, according to a statement from Northern York County Regional Police.

All three were arraigned on various charges in the Magisterial District Court of Judge Thomas J. Reilly on Aug. 27.

Febus-Lopez was charged with Conspiracy-Robbery-Threat of Immediate Serious Injury (first-degree felony) and Terroristic Threats with the Intent to Terrorize Another (third-degree felony). He also faces three misdemeanor charges of various degrees.

Febus-Lopez's bail was set at $40,000.

Taylor-Willams was charged with Conspiracy-Robbery-Threat of Immediate Serious Injury (first-degree felony), Possession of a Prohibited Firearm (second-degree felony), Terroristic Threats with the Intent to Terrorize Another and Firearms Not To Be Carried without License (third-degree felonies). Taylor Williams was also charged with three first-degree misdemeanors and a second-degree misdemeanor.

Bail for Taylor-Williams was set at $50,000.

Reisinger faces felony charges of Conspiracy-Robbery-Threat of Immediate Serious Injury (first-degree felony) and Terroristic Threats with the Intent to Terrorize Another (third-degree felony). She also faces two first-degree misdemeanors in the case.

Reisinger’s bail was set at $30,000.

All three will face a preliminary hearing on the charges Sept. 12

According to a statement from Northern York County Regional Police, one of their officers observed two men walk into the store and later saw the same two men running from the store and get into a 2005 gold Jeep Grand Cherokee. The officer began to follow the Jeep and learned from 911 dispatch that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.

The officer pulled over the vehicle in Glen Rock and was assisted by officers from the Southern York Regional Police and Pennsylvania State Police.

The woman driver and two male passengers were taken into custody without incident.

