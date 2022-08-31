Police to target DUI drivers over Labor Day weekend

During last year's Labor Day weekend, state troopers investigated nine crashes in York County, including two that injured motorists.

PennDOT pointed to its statistics while reminding motorists that state police troopers and local police will run impaired driving enforcement details over the holiday weekend as part of a national campaign running through Monday, Sept. 5.

Statewide, troopers responded to 945 crashes over the holiday weekend last year. Of the fatalities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said, four were alcohol-related and three more were drug-related.

Officers will keep a closer watch for intoxicated drivers on roads and highways over the weekend. PennDOT said the state has about 250 drug recognition experts, or officers trained to look for impaired driving and assist in DUI investigations.

The agency’s data showed 945 vehicle crashes occurred, resulting in 12 deaths, across Pennsylvania from Friday evening, Sept. 3 Monday, Sept. 6 in 2021. The numbers are based on responses by local, regional and state police agencies.

Of those crashes, 144, or about 15%, involved alcohol or drugs. And seven of them were fatal, according to the release.

State police troopers also arrested 587 people on DUI charges statewide during that same period.

Last year, troopers investigated one DUI crash, data shows. They also issued 219 citations, one seat belt citation and 137 warnings in the county.

The intensified holiday weekend patrols are funded through an annual $4.7 federal disbursement to PennDOT for impaired driving enforcement, the department said.

