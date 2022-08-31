Leaky cooling unit closes York County Judicial Center

A leaky cooling unit forced the York County Judicial Center to close Wednesday.

The situation at the center, located at 45 N. George St. In York City, was discovered early Wednesday morning, according to the York County Office of Emergency Management. York City Fire Department, York County Hazmat Team and the building’s maintenance crew responded to a 911 call at the scene and are investigating the problem.

York County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech said a refrigeration fluid was discovered to be leaking from the cooling unit.

The leaky cooling will likely keep the judicial center closed all day, Czech said.

According to the county, there is no danger to pedestrians or motorists outside the building from the leaking fluid.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

