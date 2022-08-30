Thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon into evening, weather service says

There's a good chance for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms in York County Tuesday, according the National Weather Service in State College.

Thunderstorms moving through the county have the potential to produce wind damage. Isolated strong to locally severe thunderstorms may produce pockets of wind damage in the afternoon and early evening. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, particularly in east-central Pennsylvania.

More:Sex crimes charges filed against former York City cop: Police

More:Man charged in mass stabbing had history of domestic violence allegations

More:Brother admits to robbery role in Whispering Wind Bear Spirit shooting death

There’s an 80% chance for showers and those thunderstorms to occur after 4 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are expected with the potential of higher amounts in a thunderstorm.

The chance of rain carries into tonight with showers and possible thunderstorms occurring before 11 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter to a half inch are expected, with more potentially in a thunderstorm.

Temperatures will be near 90 ahead of the rain, with a south wind blowing between 6 to 10 mph. A low of 66 is predicted with a southwest wind blowing around 6 mph.

Tuesday’s rain will lead into sunny and cooler weather later in the week.

Here’s the weather outlook from the National Weather Service over the next several days:

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82 with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 60 with west winds of 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82 with a northwest wind of 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: It will be clear, with a low around 56.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Saturday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: It will be Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Labor Day: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.