Area police departments testing for new officers

Area police departments that are part of the Metropolitan York Police Testing Consortium will have testing for potential new officers Sept. 24.

The testing will begin at 9 a.m. at the York County School of Technology, 2179 S. Queen St. in York Township. Doors will open at 8 a.m. to complete registration.

The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 23.

The consortium is a group of eight police departments from York County that work together in recruiting, testing and hiring new officers.

Departments that are part of the consortium include Hanover Borough, Penn Township, Southern Regional, Spring Garden Township, Springettsbury Township, West Manchester Township, West York Borough and York County Regional.

For additional information or to register, please visit www.yorkpolicejobs.org.

Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

