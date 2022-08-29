Spaghetti fundraiser for York County K-9 Unit Sept. 18

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the Old Main building at the York County Expo Center.

All the dogs handled by the York County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to meet the public. There will also be a silent auction, a mini touch-a-truck event, DJ, a photo booth and more.

Dinner tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets for the event are limited.

For more information or to help support the K-9s with donations or sponsorships, contact Lt. David Godfrey at dmgodfrey@yorkcountypa.gov.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

