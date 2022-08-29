'It will get better': York County climber becomes first-ever deaf USA youth climber with cochlear implant

Grayson Wimmer’s world was turned upside down after getting COVID-19 in 2020.

While many children might develop lingering symptoms like a lack of taste or smell, Grayson had an unusual reaction.

"A few weeks after getting sick, I felt a pop in my left ear, became dizzy and lost my hearing in that ear," Grayson said. "It was a huge shock."

In a matter of minutes, the Dallastown child's world would change forever — though he didn't know it at the time.

Grayson would soon trade fun hobbies like rock climbing for audiology, blood and genetic tests. And Grayson, alongside his parents Becky and Greg, would learn of their son's official diagnosis: single-sided hearing loss due to COVID-19.

"When I learned that my hearing wasn’t going to come back, I didn’t know what to think," Grayson said via email. "I was upset and had a hard time focusing on anything.”

The 12-year-old caught COVID-19 while attending class at Dallastown Area Middle School. His parents, both teachers, agreed that if officials took safety precautions more seriously in school — this likely would never have happened.

Despite those frustrations, Grayson's parents knew the past couldn't be changed — and moved forward to seek care.

They started at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where Grayson was able to try out a loaner bone-anchored hearing aid.

The device didn't quite meet his needs, however.

"By the time I got home from school at the end of the day, I was tired, irritable and my conversations at school were suffering," Grayson said. "I also had a hard time rock climbing because I couldn’t hear my feet on the wall while climbing, or hear my belayer."

A belayer is the person who controls the safety rope for a climber — making it an essential aspect for safety.

Grayson started rock climbing around the age of 6, his father said.

Six years later, Grayson isn't letting anything slow him down. Although challenges finding the right listening device proved mentally and physically straining, Grayson pursued surgery for the Cochlear Nucleus 7 hearing implant.

"A decision like this doesn't come lightly — and is often pretty frightening for anyone, but especially for a child for this to happen so suddenly," Greg Wimmer said.

In February, Grayson received implantation surgery, followed by activation in March.

And contrary to what some might think, device implantation doesn't mean hearing comes back automatically. It takes a significant amount of effort and energy for an individual to work on retraining their brain to be able to hear again, Greg Wimmer said.

"My mindset shifted and I was determined to get my hearing back," Grayson said. "During my most recent check-up, my audiology team was pleasantly surprised by my progress and said that I was three months ahead of expected outcomes. I was even able to go to climbing camp in West Virginia this summer and had a great time."

After losing hearing in his left ear, his parents found the local climbing scene very welcoming and accommodating.

"We were able to figure out ways to turn down music in the gym and for his coaches to be louder," Greg Wimmer said. "Also using rope communication like shaking the rope in certain ways."

What started as a once-a-week hobby for Grayson naturally progressed into a competitive outlook.

This past year, Grayson made it to USA Climbing’s Youth Divisional competition in bouldering and top rope — placing 10th in both — in his age group in the six-state divisional area.

Grayson and his family faced many hurdles from the competitive rock climbing scene, mainly issues with his implant that could influence results of the competition, his father said.

During events, climbers aren't permitted devices that could give them an advantage to knowing the climbing routes ahead of time. And because Grayson's cochlear implant has Bluetooth capability, therein grew concerns that Grayson could gain an advantage.

Luckily for him and his family, Grayson was allowed to compete with his implant.

"There's a flashing light on the cochlear implant that flashes green when it's on, and it flashes blue when it's connected to a device," Greg Wimmer said. "Judges had to ensure that the light was green. They also had an official stand with me during the competition to ensure that I was not using my device to connect to the cochlear implant."

To Greg Wimmer, it was a temporary solution.

He said he feels that much education surrounding cochlear implant devices and how they help individuals wearing them still needs to be widely taught.

"Grayson is very passionate about rock climbing — and I'm sure there's people in his space that might question him having the implant," Greg Wimmer said.

One thing that Grayson's father learned throughout the whole process is that people with disabilities face a lot more personal challenges than he realized.

"Grayson has significant listening fatigue," Greg Wimmer said. "So on the first day of school today, he came home totally wiped out because his brain is working much harder to comprehend the same amount of hearing that other sets of ears are capable of doing."

During school, Grayson's teachers use a miniature microphone during lessons.

He added that each of his teachers was patient and understanding.

"It was a difficult process at the beginning, because you really have to work hard at listening," Grayson said. "People thought I could automatically hear right after getting my implant, but it doesn’t work like that. It takes time and practice."

Soon, Grayson will begin training for the next bouldering season, with local competitions beginning mid-October.

He currently climbs with a team based in in Montgomery County.

"For other kids who have gotten a cochlear implant, I would encourage them to always keep wearing it," Grayson said. "It will get better."

