York City teen reported missing has been found

A York City teen who was missing since Wednesday has been found safe.

Fardeleydja Jean-Baptiste, 17, was reported found safe by York City Police Saturday on their Facebook page.

York City Police Captain Daniel Lentz said the teen was found in Lancaster County. No other details were released.

Jean-Baptiste was last seen on foot in the area of South Royal Street in York City at about 3 p.m. Wednesday and reported missing.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a missing person advisory on Thursday

According to a press release from the CASA nonprofit group, Jean-Baptist is part of its youth development program, Mi Espacio, and has been a part of many projects within the program.

He participated in two of CASA's rallies, the PA Student Fair Funding in York City, as well as one of our biggest marches in D.C. leading in front with the other PA Youth for May Day, the release said.

Jean-Baptiste was recognized with a Certificate of Achievement as a Honors Scholar back in March. A month later, he was awarded the P.R.I.D.E Certificate for academic, social excellence, and for active engagement. As summer came in, he asked for help in finding a part-time job to help out his dad at home, a request that CASA’s Workforce Development Department helped to accomplish, the press release said.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

