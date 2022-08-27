NEWS

Warm week ahead as calendar turns to September

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

It will be a warm week ahead in York County as the calendar turns over to September, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Saturday will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with a high near 86 degrees. A wind of 3 to 6 mph will be blowing out of the north. 

Saturday evening, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 66 with a northeasterly breeze blowing 3 to 5 mph. 

Sunday there will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with a high of 87 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low of 70 and a southerly breeze blowing 6 mph. 

Here is the weather outlook for the rest of the week according to the National Weather Service: 

Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 with a south wind of 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. 

Monday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 71. 

Tuesday: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91. 

Tuesday Night: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. 

Wednesday: There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87.  

Wednesday Night: There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 63.  

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 81. 

Thursday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 61. 

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 81. 

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter. 

