Warm week ahead as calendar turns to September
It will be a warm week ahead in York County as the calendar turns over to September, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Saturday will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with a high near 86 degrees. A wind of 3 to 6 mph will be blowing out of the north.
Saturday evening, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 66 with a northeasterly breeze blowing 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday there will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with a high of 87 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low of 70 and a southerly breeze blowing 6 mph.
Here is the weather outlook for the rest of the week according to the National Weather Service:
Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 with a south wind of 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night: There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 81.
— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.