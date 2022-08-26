Truck driver pleads guilty in crash that took Hanover man's life

A Virginia man admitted to causing a crash that killed a man in Hanover last year.

Brian Mawyer, 29, of Orange, Virginia, pleaded guilty to three counts Wednesday, including a felony count of homicide by vehicle, and summary offenses of failing to stop at a red light and exceeding a gross vehicle weight.

Fuhrman was driving a tractor-trailer when Hanover Borough police said he ran a red light and struck an SUV driven by Eugene Fuhrman at East Middle and York streets in February 2021.

Fuhrman, 88, of Hanover, died from his injuries hours later at UPMC Hanover Hospital.

Police said Mawyer's vehicle, which was hauling logs, had an expired registration and weighed nearly 3,000 pounds over the maximum 80,000-pound load. The truck also had a fuel leak as well as brake and tire issues, according to the criminal complaint.

After entering his plea, Mawyer was sentenced by York County Common Pleas Judge Amber Anstine Kraft to 6-23 months at York County Prison followed by five years of probation, court records show.

Eleven other summary counts — including careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment —were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

When his jail term is up, Maywer will be allowed to transfer his probation to Orange County, Virginia, according to court records.

