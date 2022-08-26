NEWS

State police searching for missing York City teen

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 17-year-old York City teen who has been missing since Wednesday.

Fardeleydja Jean-Baptiste was last seen on foot in the area of South Royal Street in York City at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Jean-Baptiste is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 275 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a "Savage" t-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for Fardeleydja Jean-Baptist of York City, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Police believe the teen is at risk for injury or harm.

If seen, Pennsylvania State Police ask the public to call 911.

