State police searching for missing York City teen

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 17-year-old York City teen who has been missing since Wednesday.

Fardeleydja Jean-Baptiste was last seen on foot in the area of South Royal Street in York City at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Jean-Baptiste is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 275 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a "Savage" t-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

Police believe the teen is at risk for injury or harm.

If seen, Pennsylvania State Police ask the public to call 911.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

