Questionable utensils part of bad report for local eatery

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

FULL MOON RESTAURANT - 1418 BALTIMORE ST., SUITE 7 - Hanover, PA

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food Facility Person in Charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale.

Food facility is doing sushi rice and freezing own fish without a HACCP plan and documentation in place.

Observed in-use knife stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Observed in-use tongs stored on the handle of the oven door which can be contaminated when walking past or opening the door and tongs touching the ground. Corrected

