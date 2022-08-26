Market Street bridge between Springettsbury, Spring Garden townships to be replaced

A bridge on a heavily traveled section of Market Street in the area of the Sprigettsbury and Spring Garden townships will replaced starting next month.

The Market Street bridge over Mill Creek in those townships is scheduled to be closed Thursday, Sept. 22, in advance of the replacement project, according to a PennDOT statement. Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed at midnight.

There will be a detour in place for six weeks, PennDOT stated, while the existing bridge is demolished and a new bridge is built on an accelerated schedule.

The anticipated date to open the road to unrestricted traffic is Oct. 26 at midnight, Spring Garden Police said in a statement.

A detour will be in place using North Sherman Street, Route 30 and North Hills Road.

Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, Pennsylvania, is the prime contractor on this $6,379,000 project.

The project includes the replacement of the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp realignment, signal upgrades and other miscellaneous construction.

Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

